Minister distributes TNUHDB housing allotment orders in Tiruppur

Over 1,000 people received allotment orders

The Minister of Information and Publicity M.P Saminathan distributed the allotment orders for the houses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to the beneficiaries here on Friday.

In a meeting held at District Collector’s office, a total of 1,305 people received allotment orders for houses and 514 received the financial assistance of ₹2.1 lakh each for constructing houses under the beneficiaries-led construction scheme.

According to a press release, in Tiruppur district, through ‘Housing for all’ mission, 3,840 houses were constructed at a cost of ₹302.89 crore and allotted to the beneficiaries. Nearly 2,788 were under construction at a cost of ₹253.26 crore.

Through ‘Housing for all’ mission, the TNUHDB, along with the Central government’s grant under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), is giving financial assistance to build houses to the beneficiaries- led construction scheme. A total of 11,754 houses were sanctioned under the beneficiaries-led scheme, out of which 10,138 houses were completed.

Minister of Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Tiruppur (South) MLA K. Selvaraj, City Mayor, District Revenue Officer and other officials were present on the occasion.