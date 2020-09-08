Minister distributes solatium to kin of building collapse victims

Coimbatore

08 September 2020 22:33 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani on Tuesday visited the spot on Chetty Street where a building collapsed two days ago and distributed financial support.

The collapse of the 40-year-old building on Sunday night led to the death of four persons Gopalswami, 72, his wife Kasturiammal, 65, their son Manikandan, 42, and another woman Swetha aka Shalini, 25. Mr. Velumani distributed ₹ 4 lakh each to the families of Gopalswami, Kasturiammal and Swetha, which included ₹ 1 lakh from Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and ₹ 3 lakh from State Disaster Relief Fund, a release said.

Official sources said that there were no legal heirs for Manikandan, hence the solatium was provided to the families of only three victims.

Mr. Velumani also visited the three persons injured in the collapse – a four-year-old boy Thanvir, Vanaja, 65 and Manojkumar, 49 - who were undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Minister distributed financial support of ₹ 50,000 each to the three injured.