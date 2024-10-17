Minister distributes safety equipment to conservancy workers in Salem

Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran distributed safety equipment to conservancy workers of Salem Corporation on Thursday.

Considering the northeast monsoon rain in Chennai and to reduce the burden of conservancy workers there, workers were sent from Salem Corporation to Chennai on Thursday with safety equipment. The Minister inspected the equipment at the Corporation office.

Mr. Rajendran told reporters Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intensified the precautionary measures considering the monsoon rain in Chennai. To reduce the additional work burden for the Chennai Corporation workers and to speed up the cleaning workers and engage in relief works, 200 conservancy workers and 10 supervisors, along with a cleanliness inspector, were sent to Chennai in four buses.

For the safety of the workers, raincoats, gloves, reflex jackets, and equipment to carry out the works were also sent in four lorries to Chennai. Likewise, mats, blankets, and bedsheets were also sent for the workers, the Minister added.

During the occasion, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and local body representatives and officials were present.

Similarly, in a release, the Corporation Commissioner said that as part of the precautionary measures for monsoon rain, ward committees should work 24x7. During rainy time, the committee heads and members should monitor the water bodies and storm water drainages. If the bunds of the water bodies looked weak or if there was a chance for damage, sand bags should be kept ready on the spot. Adequate facilities should be arranged in the camps for the public. Cutting machines, diesel engines, vehicles, and equipment should be kept ready. Through WhatsApp number 83003-83003, information shall be shared with the Salem Corporation main office, the Commissioner added.