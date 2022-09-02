Minister distributes rice bags to flood-affected families in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 02, 2022 18:12 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributed rice bags to families affected by flood in River Cauvery who were accommodated at relief centres at Kodumudi here on Friday.

As many as 103 100 families, comprising 276 persons at Eluppu Thoppu and North Street in Kodumudi were affected by flooding in River Cauvery and were shifted to two marriage halls and were provided food for the last four days.

The Minister met them and handed over the rice bags and assured them that all essentials would be provided to them in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as the discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery was reduced to 55,000 cusecs, water began to recede in Bhavani and at Karungalpalayam even as people started returning homes.

Officials said that 82 families, comprising 323 persons had returned to their houses on Thursday and Friday while more people are expected to return to their houses on Saturday.

As on Friday, 261 families, comprising 733 members – 275 men, 319 women and 139 children, continue to be at the relief centres at schools, marriage halls and temple premises at Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi. “People in a few streets at Bhavani had returned to their houses”, said the officials.

