Coimbatore

Minister distributes relief materials to flood-affected people in Erode

Staff ReporterAugust 06, 2022 16:58 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 16:58 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Saturday distributed relief materials to 94 flood-affected families comprising 354 members at Kodumudi.

With Cauvery in spate for four days, over 500 houses located along the river at Bhavani, Erode city and Kodumudi were flooded and affected people were shifted to 15 relief camps in the district. A total of 401 families comprising 1,322 persons – 523 men, 557 women and 242 children, were shifted to 15 camps and provided food. The Minister distributed relief materials and assistance to the families at Kodumudi.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management and Mitigation S.K. Prabakar along with District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the flood-affected areas in Bhavani and held discussions with officials.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...