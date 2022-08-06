Minister distributes relief materials to flood-affected people in Erode

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Saturday distributed relief materials to 94 flood-affected families comprising 354 members at Kodumudi.

With Cauvery in spate for four days, over 500 houses located along the river at Bhavani, Erode city and Kodumudi were flooded and affected people were shifted to 15 relief camps in the district. A total of 401 families comprising 1,322 persons – 523 men, 557 women and 242 children, were shifted to 15 camps and provided food. The Minister distributed relief materials and assistance to the families at Kodumudi.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management and Mitigation S.K. Prabakar along with District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the flood-affected areas in Bhavani and held discussions with officials.