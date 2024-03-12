Minister distributes land pattas to over 3,000 beneficiaries in Salem

March 12, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed land pattas to more than 3,000 beneficiaries in Salem on Tuesday evening. The distribution ceremony was held at a private college, where Mr. Nehru distributed land pattas worth ₹19.49 crore to 3,197 beneficiaries.

The Minister also distributed equipment worth ₹2.25 crore to 475 differently-abled beneficiaries. Additionally, the Minister flagged off 12 tractors worth ₹2.15 crore to Salem Corporation and handed them over. Each zone in Salem Corporation will receive three tractors each for solid waste management. The tractors are attached to a trailer, with each trailer costing ₹18 lakh. Lastly, the Minister handed allotment orders for 36 conservancy workers of Salem Corporation in Erumapalayam government quarters.

During the event, Mr. Nehru stated that the DMK provided land pattas to eligible individuals after coming to power. In the current budget, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the construction of new houses under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, and houses will be built for eligible beneficiaries who have received land patta during the event. The Chief Minister has launched various schemes, such as Makkadulan Mudhalvar, Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril, and Neengal Nalama, and has interacted with the beneficiaries.

The Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is benefitting 1.15 crore women, and many states are now implementing it due to its success. Additionally, government officials from Odisha visited Tamil Nadu to observe the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Later, the Minister flagged off three new buses from Salem Junction, including one bus from Salem New Bus Stand to Mahabalipuram and two town buses from Salem New Bus Stand to Yercaud Foothills. In these functions, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MPs S.R. Parthiban and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs R. Rajendran and S. Sathasivam, Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander and officials from concerned departments participated.

