Minister distributes free bicycles to students in Namakkal

July 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Salem

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Tuesday distributed free bicycles to schoolchildren in Namakkal.

At a function held at the Mangalapuram Government Higher Secondary School near Raispuram, the Minister distributed 372 bicycles to the students.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Mathiventhan said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was implementing schemes such as Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, Naan Mudhalvan, and Kalloori Kanavu for the benefit of student community. To encourage women’s education, ₹ 1,000 was given to students under the Pudhumai Penn scheme. To create a knowledge revolution, Mr. Stalin has opened Asia’s biggest library in Madurai.

Later, the Minister distributed desks and benches worth ₹ 17 lakh to Athanur Government Higher Secondary School, Alavaipatti Girls Higher Secondary School, and Vellai Pillaiyar Kovil Panchayt Union Primary School.