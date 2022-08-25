Minister distributes free bicycles to students in Namakkal
Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan on Thursday distributed free bicycles to students.
The Minister distributed bicycles to students of government higher secondary schools at Puduchatram, Singalandapuram, Vadugam and Pattanam. A total of 452 students received the bicycles at a cost of ₹23.03 lakh.
Speaking at the function, the Minister said that due to COVID-19, students’ education was affected and to eliminate the gap, the Chief Minister announced Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme. The Minister added that students should utilise the schemes introduced by the government to improve their education.
Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, Namakkal MLA P. Ramalingam, Rasipuram Panchayat Union chairman K.P. Jaganathan, officials from the Education Department and local body representatives participated.
