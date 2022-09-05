Minister distributes debit cards to students under Pudhumai Penn Thittam in Namakkal

M. Sabari
September 05, 2022 19:13 IST

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan (second right) distributing debit card to a student in Namakkal on Monday.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan distributed debit cards to students under the Pudhumai Penn Thittam on Monday in Namakkal. District Collector S. Karmegam distributed the cards to the students in Salem.

In the first phase, 4,385 students were selected under this scheme in Namakkal district. The Minister distributed debit cards to 844 students belonging to 12 colleges in the district.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Mathiventhan said that as a guardian for the women students, the Chief Minister inaugurated this scheme. Various welfare schemes were implemented for the benefit of women, including free bus travel and the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme. The main aim of Pudhumai Penn Thittam is to eradicate hindrances to getting an education without any breaks.

In the function, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, Joint Director for Collegiate Education (Dharmapuri region) N. Ramalakshmi, MLA K. Ponnusamy, local body representatives, and officials from banks and the Education department participated.

In Salem district, 6,282 students were selected under for the scheme. At a function held at Periyar University, Mr. Karmegam distributed debit cards to 872 students belonging to 17 colleges in the district.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sadhasivam, and officials from Education, Revenue, and bank officials participated.

