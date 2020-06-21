Minister distributes corona special package

Coimbatore

21 June 2020 21:47 IST

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Sunday disbursed funds to people in rural areas under the Tamil Nadu Rural Rejuvenation Mission to mark the launching of the corona special package.

A release from the district administration said the Minister, in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials, gave ₹ 24.28 lakh to 22 persons from self-help groups for self employment. Under the Rural Rejuvenation Mission, the State government had allocated ₹ 300 crore as corona special package.

In Coimbatore, 5,047 persons would stand to gain from the package by getting ₹ 5.16 crore.

Under the Mission, skilled persons who had returned home during lockdown and were unemployed would also get financial assistance to start enterprises. In the first tranche, 167 persons would get ₹ 1 lakh each.

The package would benefit entrepreneurs, unemployed youth, differently abled, individuals and a few others, the release added.