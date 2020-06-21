Minister distributes corona special package

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Sunday disbursed funds to people in rural areas under the Tamil Nadu Rural Rejuvenation Mission to mark the launching of the corona special package.
A release from the district administration said the Minister, in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials, gave ₹ 24.28 lakh to 22 persons from self-help groups for self employment. Under the Rural Rejuvenation Mission, the State government had allocated ₹ 300 crore as corona special package.
In Coimbatore, 5,047 persons would stand to gain from the package by getting ₹ 5.16 crore.
Under the Mission, skilled persons who had returned home during lockdown and were unemployed would also get financial assistance to start enterprises. In the first tranche, 167 persons would get ₹ 1 lakh each.
The package would benefit entrepreneurs, unemployed youth, differently abled, individuals and a few others, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath