Minister distributes bicycles to students in Namakkal

Updated - August 23, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan distributing bicycles to students at Vadugam School in Namakkal district on August 23, 2024.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan distributing bicycles to students at Vadugam School in Namakkal district on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on August 23, 2024, distributed bicycles to 136 government school students at Singalanthapuram and Vadugam Government Higher Secondary Schools in Rasipuram panchayat union, and asked the students to utilise the government schemes for their development on Friday.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, was implementing various welfare schemes for students such as financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes, internal reservation of 7.5% in higher education courses including medical, engineering, law, and agriculture, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Naan Mudhalvan, Kalloori Kanavu, and Ennum Ezhuthum.

Urging students to respect parents, teachers, and elders, the Minister said that students should pave their own path to victory. Students should succeed in life by utilising the schemes implemented by the government and bring pride to their families and schools, the Minister added.

Later, the Minister laid foundation for the construction of Molapalayam panchayat office at ₹30 lakh. District Collector S. Uma, local body representatives, and officials from various department participated.

