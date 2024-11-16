Minister distributes bicycles to school students in Salem

A total of 26,274 Class XI students —11,726 boys and 14,548 girls — studying in government and aided schools in Salem district will get free bicycles worth ₹12.43 crore during the current academic year, said T.N. Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran on Saturday.

Distributing free bicycles to 355 students of St. Mary’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Arisipalayam on Saturday, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated more funds for school education sector compared with other sectors in Tamil Nadu in the last three and a half years.

The students receive education assistance of ₹1,000 a month through the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes. They will get ₹36,000 if they studied for three years and ₹60,000 if they studied for five years. The free bicycle scheme was launched on October 29 and the students should use the schemes that are implemented by the government to reach a better position in their lives, he said.