Minister distributes battery-operated vehicles for garbage collection in Namakkal

April 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan on Monday distributed battery-operated vehicles for garbage collection to 14 panchayats under the Vennandur Panchayat Union in Namakkal.

The panchayats of Kattanachampatti, Thengalpalayam, Thottiyavalasu, Kallankulam, O. Soudhapuram, Nadupatti, Kuttaladampatti, Moolakadu, Pallavanaickenpatti, R. Puthupalayam, No. 3 Komarapalayam, Alampatti, Mathiyampatti, and Ponparappipatti received the vehicles, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, from the Minister. The 14 vehicles were procured at a total cost of ₹35 lakh.

Mr. Mathiventhan said that the Chief Minister has been implementing various welfare schemes for Namakkal district. In particular, the long-pending demands such as Rasipuram District Headquarters Hospital, road facility to Bodhamalai, and the issuance of pattas to people of Naraikinaru were fulfilled.

The Minister listed out the scheme works under way in Vennandur Panchayat Union. He said that 39 works worth ₹231.34 lakh in 2021–22 and 44 works worth ₹187.34 lakh in 2022–23 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 38 works at ₹204.52 lakh in 2021–22 and 31 works at ₹186.87 lakh in 2022–23 under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, and 13 road works at ₹10 crore under the Chief Minister Road Development programme have been undertaken in the panchayat union.

He said that the Chief Minister had ordered to raise the salary of cleanliness ambassadors by ₹5,000.

Later, the Minister distributed loans to the tune of ₹3.80 lakh to 38 beneficiaries from the Village Forest Council under the Tamil Nadu Forest Afforestation Project.

Members of Parliament K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and A.K.P. Chinraj, District Forest Officer Rajangam, and local body representatives took part.