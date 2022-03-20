Coimbatore

Minister distributes assistance under welfare schemes in Namakkal

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan distributed assistance to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes here on Sunday.

According to a release, Dr. Mathiventhan distributed 285 agriculture equipment worth ₹1.98 crore to farmers. The Minister also gave away two cheques to the tune of ₹26 lakh to the beneficiaries from the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund. District Collector Shreya P. Singh and other senior officials were present.


