Minister distributes assistance to construction workers

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan (fourth right) handing over aid to a member of Construction Workers Welfare Board in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Tamil Nadu has added six lakh workers to Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board in the last one year.

Labour Welfare Minister C.V, Ganesan distributed protective gear to 3,230 construction workers and 464 received benefits under various welfare schemes worth ₹13.82 crore here on Wednesday.

An official press release said that for construction workers who have registered with the welfare board, education assistance is given to children of workers who are studying in class VI or above, marriage assistance of ₹20,000, increase in assistance given to pregnant women, and solatium of ₹2 lakhs given to families of workers who die in accident. Further, the State government has agreed to give assistance to workers who want to construct houses. Initially financially assistance will be given for construction of 10,000 houses.

In the last 10 years, nearly 75,000 workers did not get any support from the welfare board, he alleged. Details of these workers were collected and 50,000 were given assistance under various schemes and another 57,000 were also given support. Totally 4,06,000 workers will be given support, the Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board chairman Ponkumar said that 10 years ago there were 32 lakh workers and now there were 13 lakh workers, including six lakh workers added during the last one year.