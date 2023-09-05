Minister disburses loans to beneficiaries in Coimbatore

September 05, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy disbursed loans worth ₹37.53 crore to 68 beneficiaries in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The beneficiaries received loans under government schemes implemented by the District Industries Centre, including NEEDS, Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, and Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

Stability in yarn price sought

Coimbatore The South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association has sought stability in yarn prices. Its president A.C. Eswaran said in a press release that textile mills were changing yarn prices even once in 15 days leading to uncertainty for hosiery manufacturers. The textile mills, hosiery manufacturers, and cotton traders should form a committee to determine prices regularly, he suggested. The mills should ensure stability of yarn prices so that the value adding industries were not affected, he added.