Minister disburses assistance in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

Adidravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (second right) handing over assistance to a beneficiary in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The government has issued a GO for construction of houses for denotified tribes in hilly hamlets here in the district. The scheme entails allocation of ₹4.25 lakh per family for 1,000 families for construction of houses, said Minister for Adidravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj here on Thursday.

The Minister was disbursing assistance in Uthangarai, when she spoke of the various schemes introduced by the government. According to Ms. Kayalvizhi, the Chief Minister was focused on augmenting infrastructure, improving education and employment with an all-rounded development agenda accompanied by social justice.

Under the Department of Adidravidar and Social Welfare, there is an enhanced allocation for education.

In rural areas, women are married off on completion of school, hurting their prospects of higher education. Inorder to prevent dropouts from higher education, the government has announced higher education assistance for college entrants from government schools. This would positively impact women’s access to higher education, the minister said.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the new community hall constructed under the TAHDCO funds at a cumulative cost of ₹50 lakh. Ms. Kayalvizhi also distributed aid to the tune of ₹89.72 lakh to 286 beneficiaries in Uthangara, in the presence of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

Disbursing welfare assistance in Dharmapuri, the Minister traced the history of the Adidravidar Welfare Department that was bifurcated from the Social Welfare department under the DMK government in 1989. According to her, the move came as a result of the need for targeted welfare for Adidravidar communities.

She disbursed assistance to the tune of ₹95.89 lakh to 203 beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a community hall constructed at a cost of ₹98.56 lakh under the TAHDCO funds, in the presence of Dharmapuri Collector S. Dhivyadarshini.