HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister conducts review meeting in Erode on implementing LBP canal modernisation work

March 13, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni at a meeting with farmers at the Collectorate in Erode on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni at a meeting with farmers at the Collectorate in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy along with Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with farmers on implementing the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Minister told reporters that various steps were being taken to ensure that water from the canal was used only for farming. He said differences of opinion prevailed among the farmers on concrete-lining the canal and hence details were sought from them about where lining works need to be done.

He said the farmers were asked to submit the details soon so that further discussions would be held. One section of farmers supported the project while the other section opposed it. Hence steps were being taken to arrive at an amicable solution. The Minister said the farmers raised their concerns and presented their demands. Steps would be taken to address them.

The then AIADMK government had, on November 9, 2020, issued a government order to modernise the LBP system comprising LBP main canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli channels, Kalingarayan canal at ₹933.10 crore. Though the works began, they were halted due to opposition from a section of farmers. Efforts by Ministers to pacify the farmers failed so far.

Kannan, Executive Engineer, Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and farmers were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.