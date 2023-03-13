Minister conducts review meeting in Erode on implementing LBP canal modernisation work

March 13, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy along with Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with farmers on implementing the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Minister told reporters that various steps were being taken to ensure that water from the canal was used only for farming. He said differences of opinion prevailed among the farmers on concrete-lining the canal and hence details were sought from them about where lining works need to be done.

He said the farmers were asked to submit the details soon so that further discussions would be held. One section of farmers supported the project while the other section opposed it. Hence steps were being taken to arrive at an amicable solution. The Minister said the farmers raised their concerns and presented their demands. Steps would be taken to address them.

The then AIADMK government had, on November 9, 2020, issued a government order to modernise the LBP system comprising LBP main canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli channels, Kalingarayan canal at ₹933.10 crore. Though the works began, they were halted due to opposition from a section of farmers. Efforts by Ministers to pacify the farmers failed so far.

Kannan, Executive Engineer, Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and farmers were present.