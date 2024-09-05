ADVERTISEMENT

Minister conducts inspection at sub-registrar offices in Salem

Published - September 05, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Tax and Registration Department P. Moorthy at the Omalur sub-registrar office in Salem district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected the sub-registrar offices here on Thursday.

The Minister made a surprise visit to the sub-registrar offices at Omalur and Mecheri in the district. The Minister inspected the records and verified the registrations that took place at the time of his visit. The Minister also interacted with the public, who came to the offices and enquired about the service provided to them.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister Moorthy said that to make the registration easy and services of the commercial tax and registration department reach people, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made many reforms in the department. To ensure the registration works are open, monitoring was increased. Based on that, surprise checks are done.

Instructions were given to officials concerned to issue patta without any delay in registration. Likewise, instructions were given to take action on the patta transfer request immediately. Public grievances should be addressed on time and officials should not make the people wait. If complaints regarding fake registration were received with evidence, action will be taken against officials concerned immediately.

The registration of documents belonging to a district will be made in that district. If the population is high in a taluk, steps will be taken to establish an additional sub-registrar office after getting consent from the Finance Department. Basic amenities like waiting hall, chairs, drinking water, and fans for the public coming to the sub-registrar for document registration will be ensured by the concerned official, the Minister added.

During the inspection, officials accompanied the Minister.

