Minister commissions water supply scheme in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

23 February 2021 00:02 IST

To benefit Kurichi, Kuniamuthur residents

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Monday commissioned the drinking water supply improvement project aimed at helping Kurichi and Kuniamuthur residents get water on a par with those in the old city areas.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had implemented the ₹ 71.68 crore project for the Coimbatore Corporation with Central Government funds under the AMRUT scheme, said a Corporation release.

The project for Kurichi and Kuniamuthur was a part of the scheme that the Corporation was implementing for all the 11 added areas at ₹ 165.43 crore. The project would help each of the residents in the two areas get 135 litres water a day with the Corporation supplying the water every two or three days.

Advertising

Advertising

Thus far the Corporation supplied water at 70 litres a person a day every six or seven days, the release pointed out.

With the ₹ 71.68 crore, the TWAD Board had tapped 35.02 MLD (million litres a day) Siruvani water near Kovaipudur Pirivu to take it to a 15 lakh litre sump, pump it from there for 15.02 km to a 15 lakh litre master balancing reservoir (water tank) in Press Enclave for distribution to Kuniamuthur and 20 lakh litre master balancing reservoir in Pillaiyarpuram for distribution to Kurichi.

The release said from the Press Enclave tank the Board would distribute the water to 25 distribution tanks – seven new and 18 old and in use – though 21km distribution lines.

Sources said the TWAD Board had completed the work for water distribution in Kurichi using the Pillaiyarpuram tank and conducting trial runs to check leaks.

Very soon the Board would commission the Kurichi leg of the project as well.

The release added that Minister Mr. Velumani also commissioned the 2.50 lakh litre tank that the Board had constructed in Sundakkamuthur. Senior officials from the Corporation, TWAD Board and Revenue Department were present at the inauguration.