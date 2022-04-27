Minister commends govt. school student in Coimbatore for publishing poems

A Class IX student studying in a government school in Coimbatore was recently felicitated by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi following the publication of a collection of poems penned by her.

P. Jeevitha, who studied till Class VIII at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Chinnamettupalayam, said that she managed to pen the 100 poems in 2021 during the second COVID-19 lockdown. Titled ‘Arumbin Vaasam’ (Fragrance of Flower Bud), she said that the book was published earlier this year through the efforts of her teacher, B. Jeyanthi.

A secondary grade teacher at the Panchayat Union Middle School, Chinnamettupalayam, Ms. Jeyanthi said that she noticed Jeevitha’s penchant for writing in Class VII after reading one of her essays. “There was something unique about her writing, so I encouraged her by giving more books to read,” she recalled. As the student approached her last year having written the poems, Ms. Jeyanthi said that she approached Pollachi Ilakkiya Vattam to publish the poems as a book and the collection of poems was released in March 25 this year, she said.

On April 21, Jeevitha and Ms. Jeyanthi met Mr. Poyyamozhi in Chennai and presented a copy of the book. The Minister was impressed by the poems and commended the student, according to the teacher.

Currently studying in Class IX at V.C.V. Government Higher Secondary School in Vellakinar, Jeevitha said that her father was a furnace operator and has been encouraging her to write poems. “I aspire to become an IAS officer as well as a Tamil teacher,” she said.