Minister asks officials to expedite testing of Athikadavu - Avinashi water project

May 27, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (right) chairing a review meeting at the Erode Collectorate on Saturday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara is also seen. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Saturday asked officials to expedite the testing of Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme and complete it at the earliest.

The Minister, along with District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, chaired a meeting with engineers here.

The engineers said that 99% of the works were over and testing is in progress to make water reach all the 1,045 water bodies in Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. They said that MS pipelines have been laid for 267.50 km while high-density polyethylene pipelines (HDPE) were also laid for 797.80 km. Erection of electric poles and laying of underground electric cables were completed for 63.15 km.

An engineer added that installation of Outer Management System (OMS) work in tanks and ponds is in progress. As many as 1,044 OMS have been installed against the proposed 1,045 numbers. “So far, a total of ₹ 1,624.73 crore was spent for the project,” the engineer said.

The testing is expected to be completed by June after which the project will be commissioned, they added.

The Minister asked them to ensure that there is no further delay.

