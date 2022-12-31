Minister appeals to contribute to cancer institute in Tiruppur

December 31, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan has appealed to the public to contribute to the planned cancer care unit at the Government Medical College, Tiruppur.

Mr. Saminathan, after the inauguration of various projects at 1.4 crore at Palladam, said the proposed cancer care unit would come up at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore. He appealed to the public and the associations to contribute to the project under ‘Namakku Naame’Thittam’ and stressed the need for a Government cancer care institute in the western region.

Annual training camp held in Sainik School at Amaravathinagar

A combined annual training camp was conducted in Sainik School at Amaravathinagar in Tiruppur district from December 23 to 30.

According to a press release, nearly 199 cadets participated in the firing, marching, mapping, and military training.

Mr. Gopal, Udumapet Fire Service Station Officer, Dr. Asha Nirmal, School Medical Officer, and Mr. Suresh, Forest Range Officer of Amaravathinagar range, created awareness on a wide range of subjects. Captain Nirmal Raghu, Principal of the school, participated in the events.

Police on lookout for burglars in Coimbatore

The Saravanampatty police on Friday registered a case against unidentified persons who were involved in a robbery.

According to the police, seven sovereigns of gold ornaments went missing from the house of T. Palanisamy, 46, a native of Ganapathy Ma Nagar after some unidentified persons broke open the door and committed the theft.

The police registered a case under sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.