Minister announces medical infrastructure for Salem

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inspected COVID-19 vaccination camps here on Sunday and said that various medical infrastructure works had been sanctioned for the district.

Mr. Subramanian told presspersons an integrated laboratory would be set up at ₹1 crore and modern equipment would be procured for Ammapet Urban Primary Health Centre at ₹1.46 crore. A sum of ₹4 crore had been allotted for setting up cathlab under the cardiology department at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, the Minister said.

Mr. Subramanian said as many as 56,000 lives were saved through Innuyir Kappom scheme and ₹50 lakh had been allotted to construct accident treatment facilities at the Vazhapadi Government Hospital. Block level public health units would be constructed at seven places at ₹5.66 crore and 42 sub health centres would also be constructed, he added.

The Minister said 32 urban wellness centres, similar to the Mohla clinics in Delhi, would be constructed in Salem Corporation and six in municipalities. Works were expected to begin soon.