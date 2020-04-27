Minister advises public against flying kites

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani advised the public to avoid flying kites as it could lead to fatal accidents.

Mr.Thangamani along with Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja and senior officials distributed grocery kits to conservancy workers at Elachipalayam here on Monday.

“The district administration has been taking various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Collector has ordered imposition of fine on those venturing out without masks. Only one person will be allowed to ride on two-wheelers and the vehicles of violators will be seized. They will be returned only after lockdown,” the Minister told presspersons.

He said that complaints on power disruptions due to strong winds and rain at various parts of the State were immediately attended to. He advised the public to avoid flying kites to prevent power disruptions and fatal accidents as strong ropes were used to fly kites.

Ms.Saroja said that the department had launched a helpline - 97007 99993. It received 25,000 calls till date and 22,000 calls had been attended to.