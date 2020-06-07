Coimbatore

Minister accused of misusing official machinery

DMK Coimbatore east district unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik has accused Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani of misusing government officials for his political gain.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr. Karthik said the Minister with the connivance of senior government officials had since May 18 sent junior employees for distributing the AIADMK’s COVID-19 freebies in Thondamuthur Assembly constituency.

Using the opportunity, he had also asked the officials to conduct a door-to-door survey so that at the time of election, the Minister could distribute money, the MLA alleged.

Again, the Minister with the assistance of officials in the Women’s Development Corporation had obtained the details of women’s self-help groups in Coimbatore and shared with his partymen, who in each of the wards approached the SHG members with the officials’ support promising them to do the needful.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:34:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/minister-accused-of-misusing-official-machinery/article31773636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY