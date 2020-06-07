Minister accused of misusing official machinery

DMK Coimbatore east district unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik has accused Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani of misusing government officials for his political gain.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr. Karthik said the Minister with the connivance of senior government officials had since May 18 sent junior employees for distributing the AIADMK’s COVID-19 freebies in Thondamuthur Assembly constituency.

Using the opportunity, he had also asked the officials to conduct a door-to-door survey so that at the time of election, the Minister could distribute money, the MLA alleged.

Again, the Minister with the assistance of officials in the Women’s Development Corporation had obtained the details of women’s self-help groups in Coimbatore and shared with his partymen, who in each of the wards approached the SHG members with the officials’ support promising them to do the needful.