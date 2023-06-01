Mining irregularities: farmers, activists plan felicitation for ‘errant’ officials in Tiruppur

June 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Frustrated by what they describe as the lapse on the part of the government in reining in the Mines Department over alleged irregularities in the operations, farmers and environmentalists have announced conduct of a ‘felicitation function’ in honour of the department officials for “studiously going ahead with corrupt activities unhindered by the public protests,” on June 5 at the Collectorate here.

In the wake of Commissioner of Geology and Mines J. Jeyakantan reversing the order of the former Collector placing Assistant Director of Mining Vallal under suspension for alleged irregularities and continued absenteeism, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam has put up boards inviting Minister Duraimurugan holding the Mines portfolio and the Commissioner of Geology and Mines for the ‘felicitation function’.

The Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, Anti-illegal Stone Quarry Movement, Anti-Corruption and Legal Protection Committee, Palladam Consumer Protection Movement and a few other organisations have lent their support to the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam for conduct of the ‘felicitation function’.

Meanwhile, the residents in Palladam area warned that they would again impound Kerala-bound tipper lorries if they continued to overload minerals from the quarries in Kalivelampatti, Velampalayam, Kidathurai villages.

Recently, the residents of Sukkampalayam had blocked movement of the vehicles resulting in officials taking action by imposing fines for overloading.

The warning by the residents comes in the wake of the movements of the load lorries from Kerala getting noticed again.

