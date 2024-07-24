GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minimum daily wages notified for temporary workers for 2024-25 in Erode district

Published - July 24, 2024 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district administration has fixed the minimum daily wages for temporary workers and part-time workers in government and government-related organisations for 2024-25 and notified it in the Erode District Gazette on July 11.

In the skilled labourers’ category, wages were fixed for smith, carpenter, mason, wireman, trade machine man, tailor, plumber, cook, typist and computer operator. In the semi-skilled category, wages were fixed for casual labourers, persons working in seed processing, Agmark laboratory and testing laboratory, drivers, compositors, data entry operators and casual labourers working in hazardous industries. In the unskilled category, wages were fixed for Mazdoor, workers in multi-purpose hospitals, office assistants and fisherfolk. While wages for the above categories are fixed on a per day basis, wages for conservancy workers, sweepers, security staff and gardeners have been fixed on an hourly basis.

Wages vary for workers in the Corporation limits, municipality limits, town panchayat and village panchayat. The gazette said the order would not apply to agricultural labourers notified of employment covered by the Agricultural Labourers’ Minimum Wages Act 1984.

