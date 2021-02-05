Minimally invasive cancer surgery centre opened at Gem Hospital

District Collector K. Rajamani inaugurated Dr. Palanivelu’s Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery Centre at Gem Hospital here on Wednesday.

The centre has announced conducting free cancer screening camps across the State throughout this year.

Hospital’s chairman C. Palanivelu said that incidence of cancer increased due to lifestyle and dietary habits and the hospital has been creating awareness on cancer among the public for early detection and treatment.

Pawanindra Lal, executive director of National Board of Examinations, launched a 24x7 cancer helpline, 98422-10174, and an email, cancerinfo@geminstitute.in.

The helpline will provide assistance and expert panel guidance to patients across various specialities, patient testimonials and financial assistance, if required, in association with the Gem Foundation, said a release.

Dilip Gode, Vice-Chancellor of Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences (Deemed University), inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Esophagus Cancer Surgery at the hospital.

Rajasekar Srinivasan, district governor elect of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown, Janakiram Raju, president of Rotary club of Coimbatore Metropolis, doctors Ramen Goel, M. Vijayakumar and S. Jugindra spoke.