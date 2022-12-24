Miniature artist in Coimbatore draws MGR on a field bean as tribute

December 24, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“My father passed away when I was about 10 years old and was constantly told (by people around) that achievements would be tough. I wanted to prove to them that, as a woman, I could do anything I aspire to be,” said R. Revathi Soundararajan, a 37-year-old miniature artist.

As a tribute to AIADMK’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) on his 34th death anniversary, on Friday she drew his caricature on a field bean (Mocchai payiru).

The Chennai-native artist shifted to Coimbatore in 2006 after her marriage and does administrative work in a private school.

A PhD scholar in fine arts, Ms. Revathi said art was her passion from when she was in Class XI and that she tried working on different mediums like beans and rice during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Picking out her works from the jewellery box she stores her creations, Ms. Revathi said her first attempt was in 2020 when she drew portraits of 74 freedom fighters in August 2020 on field beans, followed by Indian sportspersons who won at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on double beans in 2021 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on field beans recently. “On December 11, 2021, I wrote Bharathiar’s poems and songs on 4,361 rice pellets and pasted them on a chart paper to form a portrait of the Tamil poet in 2021 to mark his birth anniversarym,” she said.

“In November this year, I wrote the lyrics of Vande Mataram on a pistachio shell in 15 minutes... I had drawn footballer Lionel Messi on December 17, a day before Argentina claimed the World Cup,” the artist added.

I received the Bharatiya Kala Ratna Art Achievers Award from Ajanta Ellora International Art Gallery recently, she said.

“Now, I teach kids to make art works with branches, leaves or dried beans as ‘Waste to Best’... I aspire to keep motivating the upcoming generation with my art,” she stated.