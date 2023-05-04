Mini van driver gets three years’ imprisonment in accident case in Salem

May 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

A mini van driver was sentenced to three years imprisonment in an accident case on Wednesday.

According to the police, Murugan (35) of Avaniyur, near Thevur in Salem district, was a weaver.

On January 2, 2016, he and his wife Nirmala (23) and their two-year-old daughter headed to Avaniyur from Vatrampalayam on a moped. When they reached Kullampatti, a mini van that came in the opposite direction collided with the vehicle.

Murugan died on the spot. Thevur police registered a case against the driver, Arunachalam (58), under Sections 279, 337, and 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case trial was held at the Sankagiri Judicial Magistrate Court, and on Wednesday, the court found the accused guilty and awarded six months simple imprisonment each under Sections 279 and 337 and two years imprisonment under Section 304 (a). The court also imposed ₹2,500 as fine.