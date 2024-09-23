ADVERTISEMENT

Mini Tidel Park will create jobs for youth in Salem, say officials

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Mini Tidel Park, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing at Karuppur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 23 September 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The newly-inaugurated Mini Tidel Park in Salem will provide jobs to educated youth from the city who presently have to migrate to Chennai or Bengaluru for jobs in the IT industry, said officials.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a Mini Tidel Park for Salem during his visit to the district on December 11, 2021, and laid the foundation for the project on May 19, 2023.

On Monday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Park via video conferencing from Chennai. The function was attended by District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul and S. Sathasivam, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, and officials from concerned departments.

Officials highlighted that the park will create job opportunities for educated youth, particularly women, from Salem and nearby districts, enabling them to work locally rather than relocating to distant cities. The Chief Minister also issued allotment orders to five companies to establish their operations within the Mini Tidel Park. Currently, 71% of the available space in the building has been allocated to companies, with the remaining space expected to be filled soon, officials added.

