GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mini tidel park near Tiruppur will be ready by December-end: Minister

Published - September 20, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of a mini tidel park, in progress at Thirumuruganpoondi near Tiruppur, will be completed before December end, said M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Public Relations. He was inspecting the work along with District Collector T. Christuraj.

The Minister later told reporters the eight-storey building has a total built-up area of 66,139 sq.ft., with each floor measuring 6,500 sq.ft. Parking and canteen will be set up in the ground floor. Contrary to the belief that IT firms will set up offices only in tier II cities, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that Tiruppur will have a tidel park, he said.

On Minister Udayanidhi Stalin being made Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister said that Mr. Stalin would announce the same at an appropriate time.

The Minister said that actor Vijay’s entry into politics does not pose any threat to DMK, and added that BJP’s ‘One Nation One Election’ idea was practically impossible.

Published - September 20, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.