Mini tidel park near Tiruppur will be ready by December-end: Minister

The construction of a mini tidel park, in progress at Thirumuruganpoondi near Tiruppur, will be completed before December end, said M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Public Relations. He was inspecting the work along with District Collector T. Christuraj.

The Minister later told reporters the eight-storey building has a total built-up area of 66,139 sq.ft., with each floor measuring 6,500 sq.ft. Parking and canteen will be set up in the ground floor. Contrary to the belief that IT firms will set up offices only in tier II cities, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that Tiruppur will have a tidel park, he said.

On Minister Udayanidhi Stalin being made Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister said that Mr. Stalin would announce the same at an appropriate time.

The Minister said that actor Vijay’s entry into politics does not pose any threat to DMK, and added that BJP’s ‘One Nation One Election’ idea was practically impossible.