A mini-stadium has been sanctioned by the State government for Dharapuram Assembly constituency in Tiruppur district.

The announcement on the mini-stadium, for Assembly segments lacking sports infrastructure, was made in the Assembly on Thursday by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Dharapuram Assembly segment was included based on the requests made by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.