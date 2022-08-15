Mini marathon held in Udhagamandalam
A “mini marathon” was organised on Sunday for service personnel of Wellington Military Station and their families to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
A release said the run was flagged off by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Center. More than 500 participants, including women and children ran distances of either 5 or 10 km.
