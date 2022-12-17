  1. EPaper
Mini-marathon held at Wellington Cantonment Board to mark Vijay Diwas

December 17, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Mini marathon that was flagged off at the Wellington Cantonment Board in the Nilgiris on Saturday to mark Vijay Diwas.

As an event to mark the 51st Vijay Diwas, a mini-marathon was organised at the Wellington Cantonment Board in the Nilgiris on Saturday on the theme ‘Run for Soldier- Run with Soldier’.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 War that lasted nearly three months and to pay homage to the martyrs.

The mini-marathon, jointly conducted by the Madras Regimental Centre, Station Headquarters, Wellington and Wellington Cantonment Board, was flagged off by Madras Regimental Centre Commandant Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, a release. said

Over 800 took part in two categories — 5 km and 12.5 km. Winners were awarded medals and all participants were given certificates.

