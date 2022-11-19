Mini libraries on wheels rolled out for Coimbatore city police

November 19, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

With an aim to reduce the screen time of police personnel during their leisure hours, the city police have come up with an initiative to set up mini mobile libraries in the Armed Reserve police vehicles.

After inaugurating the mini mobile libraries on police vehicles at Armed Reserve Police ground on Saturday, Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the initiative will reduce the screen time of the police personnel during their leisure and waiting hours.

The vehicles will have a mini library set up behind the driver’s seat featuring books on personality development, self-motivation, and novels. The police personnel can also suggest books for the library, said the Commissioner.

“Currently, the mobile libraries are set up in 30 vehicles of the Armed reserve police. These vehicles will be provided with 10 books each from the city police library, and they will be exchanged among themselves on a weekly basis. Every month a new set of books will be distributed to these mobile libraries,” he said.

This is in line with the efforts by the police to encourage reading among the public and the police. The police had launched library on wheels for autorickshaw commuters, street libraries for youth, and Thirukural mandram for police personnel. Mr. Balakrishnan also said the police have taken 19 recreational activities for police personnel and their family members to reduce stress.

Earlier on Saturday, the police conducted an all-women bike rally to create awareness on road safety. Nearly 1,128 bikers participated in the awareness rally that entered the Asia Book of Records. The rally aimed to create awareness on drug abuse, women’s safety, and the proper use of safety gear and helmets to improve road safety.