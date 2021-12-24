Mini cluster planned for jewellery units in Coimbatore

The jewellers here plan to establish a mini cluster at a total cost of ₹5 crore to take up assaying and quality control services.

S.M. Kamalhasan, president of Coimbatore goldsmith association, said the cluster would be formed by 23 goldsmiths, who would contribute ₹1.5 crore. The remaining amount would come as the State government contribution. A special purpose vehicle would be formed to implement the project and create facilities in the city.

The special purpose vehicle would be a section 8 company. The project would benefit nearly 2,000 goldsmiths and would provide direct employment to 60 people. It was expected to be commissioned in three months. “We are preparing a detailed project report,” he said.

The special purpose vehicle would focus only on assaying, quality control, hallmarking, gold and gem testing. The cost of these services was very high in the private sector. With the mini cluster, the goldsmiths could avail themselves of these services at lower costs, he said.

General manager of District Industries Centre B. Karthigaivasan said a committee including the DIC, SIDCO, Lead Bank, and MSME DI would approve the project after receiving the DPR. Since Coimbatore was a major cluster for jewellery production, this project was expected to benefit a large number of small-scale jewellery makers.