Mini bus driver, conductor return lost valuables to passenger in Coonoor

Udhagamandalam

05 August 2021 00:10 IST

The driver and conductor of a private mini bus in Coonoor were praised for their honesty as they returned the valuables of a woman who had lost her purse on board the bus a few days ago.

According to the Coonoor Municipal Market Merchants’ Association, the driver and conductor of the mini bus, identified as Prathap and Jeeva, handed over the purse containing money and jewellery to the association, and asked for its help to find the owner.

The owner, who was later discovered to be an Ottupattarai resident, had come to the market and had returned home on the bus when she is believed to have lost the purse. She had travelled to the market again on Monday to search for the purse, believing that she had misplaced it in one of the stalls.

Advertising

Advertising

Both Prathap and Jeeva were present when the purse was handed over to the woman on Tuesday. She thanked both the driver and the conductor.