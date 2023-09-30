Mineral movement to Kerala: Tiruppur-based farmers’ organisation to implead itself in High Court

September 30, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Aggrieved by the interim stay granted by the Madras High Court on an existing practice to not transport minerals in trucks with more than 10 wheels from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, Tiruppur-based Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement (TNFPM) has decided to implead itself in the case.

The truck owners had cited possession of transit pass for inter-State transport as justification for passage of tipper-lorries with more than 10 wheels through the inter-State check posts.

“Village roads are already in a bad condition. There are standing instructions from the Central and State governments for restriction on heavy duty lorries using village roads. Ultimately the authorities end up repairing roads with tax-payers’ money,” Easan Murugasamy, Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement said.

Lifting of restrictions on the capacity of tipper lorries for passage through inter-State check posts will only lead to desertification of Tamil Nadu, and cause heavy loss, Mr. Murugasamy cautioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, the State government submitted a report to the High Court on the efforts taken for prevention of illegal smuggling of minerals in the Western region of Tamil Nadu, in response to a Public Interest Litigation from a environmental activist. In April, six trucks carrying gravel without permits to Kerala were seized by a special team of Geology and Mining Department at Walayar check post.

Last month, the Regional Transport Officers in the Western region had submitted Action Taken Reports to the Transport Commmissioners on the incidences of overloading by lorries that cause extensive damage to rural roads, in deference to a directive issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

There have been frequent instances of villagers impounding tipper lorries that are found to be overloading. Fines are imposed by officials in such instances after which the vehicles are released.

While recommending necessary action under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to the State Transport Commissioners acknowledged lacunaes in the system and ‘collusive activity of enforcement officials with the unscrupulous transporters, consignors and consignees to be the cause.’

“The authorities ought to ensure that the taxes had been paid as per norms for transport of minerals. More importantly, the minerals must have been purchased from authorised crushers,” Mr. Murugasamy said, emphasising that stock yards for minerals must be located along major national highways, away from crushers and quarries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.