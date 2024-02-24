ADVERTISEMENT

Mindkraft 2024 at Karunya University aligns Technological Innovation with Social Responsibility

February 24, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MINDKRAFT 2024, a technical expo for Innovation, Incubation and Corporate Leadership was inaugurated at Karunya Deemed-to-be University on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPL

COIMBATORE: Mindkraft 2024, the annual technical expo of Karunya Deemed to be University highlighting innovation and excellence, was inaugurated on Saturday.

A Paventhan, Scientist and Director at ERNET (Education and Research Network) India, Santhakumar Mohan, Professor and Dean - Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research; and G. Prince ArulRaj, Vice Chancellor addressed the inaugural session.

Starting off with a welcome address by a humanoid robot, the showcase of technological prowess encompassed a diverse array of over 100 technical and non-technical events. A highlight of the technical expo was the exhibition of space models from ISRO.

Students from various departments demonstrated their technical skills through project models aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the key research focus areas of Karunya Institute: food, water, energy, and health.

A total of 118 project models were exhibited by 110 teams, spanning various domains. Notable exhibits included Flexible Heat Pipes for Space applications, Smart Steps for Elderly and differently-abled individuals, 3D printed Drone Radar, Smart Mirror, Light Weight RC plane, Virtual Drum Kit, UV Light Disinfection Device, and Eco-Friendly Herbal Spray for Honey Bee Repellent.

