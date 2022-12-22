Mind Health Support Forum launched at CMCH

December 22, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched Manam scheme, a Mind Health Support Forum, at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) via remotely from Chennai. The scheme provides psychological support for the medical college students.

The scheme was set up in all government medical, dental and paramedical colleges in the State. The programme would soon be expanded to cover engineering, art science and polytechnic colleges, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Manam’ helpline 14416 — ‘Natpudan Ungalodu’ (With you, as a friend) — was also launched.

The forum would comprise all department heads, including the principal, mental health department head, assistant professors, and voluntary student groups, the release said.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said there would be a monitoring committee of professors and an empowerment committee of students — totally 20-25 people would be involved. If the medical students identified that any of their friends or peers were going through issues, they could inform the professors who would arrange for psychiatric counselling, she said.

“The government has decided to expand it to schools, especially for Class X students.. The children can reach out through the helpline and avail of counselling. We have not received communication regarding identification process among school children so far. When we receive it, we will follow accordingly,” the dean added.