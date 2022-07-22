Coimbatore

Mills seek separate codes for OE mill yarn

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE July 22, 2022 19:10 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 19:10 IST

The Open end Spinning Mills’ Association has urged the Union Textile Ministry to come out with separate codes for export of yarn made by these mills.

G. Arulmozhi, president of the Association, said the mills produced nearly one kg of recycled yarn a day. This ranged from two to 40s count and in 40 colours. About 10 % of the yarn was exported too. The quantity of yarn produced by these mills had increased in the last few years. These mills used fibre from PET bottles, garment waste, and other textile waste as raw material. While there were separate HSN codes for cotton, synthetic, and blended yarn made by the regular textile mills, the yarn made by the open end spinning mills were exported under the HSN code of yarn made the regular textile mills. This was a different variety of yarn and hence should have separate HSN code, he said.

The mills recycled a lot of textile waste and hence they need to be supported with subsidies to import machinery, for power, he added.

“The production capacity of the open end mills has increased 10-fold in the last 10 years. The comber-noil cotton waste used by the open end mills is also used in currency printing. The government should ensure that comber noil is exported only after meeting the domestic needs,” he added.

