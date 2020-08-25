Mills closure hits NTC workers

Coimbatore

25 August 2020 22:49 IST

V.K. Mathiazhagan, a textile mill worker, is without a job since March when complete lockdown was announced to control the spread of COVID-19. He is employed at CS & W Mills in Coimbatore for the last 33 years. “We are fighting every day to get even 50 % of our monthly wages,” he says.

As the only earning member, he takes up odd jobs now to meet the basic needs of his family. “It is a struggle for the last few months. The NTC management paid full salary for one-and-a-half months. Now, they are not operating the mill saying it is running under loss. We want the mill to operate fully and we should be paid full wages,” he said.

According to AITUC leader M. Arumugam, the National Textile Corporation (NTC) has not operated its seven mills in the State since March last week. Almost 5,000 workers are employed at the mills that are located in Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts. The permanent and temporary workers received full wages for the lockdown period till May 17. After that, the trade unions approached the Regional Labour Commissioner and the management is paying 50 % wages to permanent workers and the prescribed minimum wages to temporary workers. “For July, the wages were paid only last week,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The unions are organising protests in front of each NTC mill since August 18. “We plan to appeal to all the MPs in the State to take up the issue with the Prime Minister and Union Textile Minister. The unions will meet on August 27 and decide the future course of action,” he said.

T.S. Rajamani, State secretary of HMS, alleged that the NTC management was not taking steps to operate the textile mills as before. Further, the permanent workers are unable to get the unemployment benefits announced by the Central Government recently under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna. “The temporary workers will get the benefits hopefully. If we try to apply for the permanent workers, the application gets rejected online. That is probably because even when they get only 50 % wages, the management is deducting the ESI amount. So, it is seen as these workers are still employed,” he said.