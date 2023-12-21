Millets festival in Salem draws in visitors

December 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Millets festival organised as part of the International Year of Millets attracted a considerable crowd in Salem on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation and the United Nations have recognised 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023), to raise awareness about the importance of millets and their health benefits and promote the production, consumption, and value addition of millet products. The festival, held at the cooperative marriage hall, Alagapuram, on Thursday, was organised on behalf of the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the event and District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha inaugurated the festival and proceeded to inspect the stalls where food items made using millets were laid out.

Speaking at the function, the DRO said organising such festivals will help explain the benefits of consuming millets and how they had more nutritional benefits compared to paddy and wheat. MLA S. Sathasivam and officials from other departments participated.

Visitors to the festival included the general public as well as school and college students, and the food items put on display were sold within hours of being set up.

A private college set up a stall that showcased millets and value-added products made from millets, such as cornflakes, attracting many visitors. B. Sathyabama, the Head of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the college, manned the stall and said, “We are creating awareness among farmers on how to earn profits through value-added products. Sometimes, farmers may not get enough profits from millet sales, but through value-added products like the health mix, they can make a profit. We are training farmers in Pannapatti, Pagalpatti, Puliyampatti, Kamalapuram, Deevattipatti, and Poosaripatti villages to produce such products.”