ADVERTISEMENT

Millet food outlet of SHGs opened in Dharmapuri

June 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inaugurating the millet food outlet in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 A special retail outlet for millet food preparations by self-help groups under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission was inaugurated by Collector K. Shanthi here on Thursday.

The millet exhibition-cum-retail outlet was part of the ongoing Year of the Millet festival currently under way in the State. The project of an outlet-cum-canteen of millet food preparations has been conceived as an attempt to create awareness on millet food as a healthy, nutritious alternative and also a means of sustenance of SHGs, according to the administration.

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to tap into its geographical advantages for millet cultivation that the district is known for.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged for a general shift in nutrition that was locally sustainable and nutritious and empowering at once.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ms. Shanthi disbursed ₹2.50 lakh as subsidy each for five beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.  Later, the Collector disbursed ₹7 lakh as loans for SHGs for cultivation of silk worms and mosquito ferns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US