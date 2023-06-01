HamberMenu
Millet food outlet of SHGs opened in Dharmapuri

June 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inaugurating the millet food outlet in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Collector K. Shanthi inaugurating the millet food outlet in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 A special retail outlet for millet food preparations by self-help groups under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission was inaugurated by Collector K. Shanthi here on Thursday.

The millet exhibition-cum-retail outlet was part of the ongoing Year of the Millet festival currently under way in the State. The project of an outlet-cum-canteen of millet food preparations has been conceived as an attempt to create awareness on millet food as a healthy, nutritious alternative and also a means of sustenance of SHGs, according to the administration.

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to tap into its geographical advantages for millet cultivation that the district is known for.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged for a general shift in nutrition that was locally sustainable and nutritious and empowering at once.

Earlier, Ms. Shanthi disbursed ₹2.50 lakh as subsidy each for five beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.  Later, the Collector disbursed ₹7 lakh as loans for SHGs for cultivation of silk worms and mosquito ferns.

