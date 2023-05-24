HamberMenu
Millet festival to be held in Dharmapuri on May 28-29

May 24, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ongoing Year of Millets celebrations, a zonal-level millet festival will be held at the Paaparapatty Agriculture Research Centre here on May 28 and 29. 

The two-day festival that will be inaugurated on May 28 will have over 70 stalls, seminars, conferences and conversations between farmers and scientists, field demonstrations, use of implements and new varieties of millet crops, according to the administration.

Tamil Nadu has over 2,75,862 acres under millet cultivation, which is a rain-fed crop and with 1,25,115 acres under millet cultivation, Dharmapuri is famously viewed as a “millet district”.

Among the millet crops, foxtail millet, sorghum, finger millet, little millet, pearl millet and kodo millet are widely grown in the district.

The millet festival here will give priority to demonstrations on the home-grown millets to enable farmers adopt new mechanisation technologies.

Farmers from neighbouring districts of Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Kallakurichi will take part in the festival.  Many such festivals will be organised as part of the ongoing millet festivals,Collector K. Shanthi said.

